New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Monday celebrated the maiden victory of the CJI- XI in the annual cricket match played against the Supreme Court Bar Association- XI on Sunday here.

A cake was cut on Monday morning in the Judges Lounge in the Supreme Court by Justice L Nageswara Rao, the captain of the CJI-XI, along with the CJI in the presence of all other judges.

On Sunday, the CJI had inaugurated a T-20 cricket match which the CJI-XI won by defeating the SCBA-XI by 72 runs.

The CJI had inaugurated the match by facing a few deliveries bowled by Vikas Singh, senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In the match, which was played at Modern School ground here, the CJI-XI batted first after winning the toss and scored 160 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 161, the SCBA team was all out for 88 in 12.4 overs.PTI SJK SJK

