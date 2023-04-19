New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Gali Janardhan Reddy's application seeking relaxation of his bail condition in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar declined to entertain the fresh application by G Janardana Reddy seeking relaxation of bail conditions.

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora had sought further extension of his relaxation of bail condition in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Earlier relaxation was given to G Janardana Reddy on the ground of visiting his daughter and her newborn child.

Earlier, the top court had ordered that trial in a multi-million illegal mining case against Gali Janardhan Reddy should be conducted on a day-to-day basis in the local court and allowed Gali Janardhan Reddy to remain in Bellary till November 6, 2022, but strictly directed that he will not stay in the Bellary from November 7, 2022, till the continuance of trial in the matter.

The SC had directed the trial court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis from November 9 2022 and to conclude the trial within a period of six months from November 9, 2022 without fail.

Earlier the court had granted relief to former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining cases, by allowing him to visit and stay in the District of Bellary in Karnataka and Kadapa and Anantpuram in Andhra Pradesh with condition.

The court had then modified its January 20, 2015 bail order and relaxed his condition relation to his restrictions on his visit and stay over there.

Reddy was arrested in September 2011 and was granted bail in January 2015. While granting bail the apex court had imposed a condition on him not to visit these Districts.

Later, he filed an application seeking to relax the bail conditions imposed on him. (ANI)

