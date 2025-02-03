New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report on the examination of certain leaked audio tapes which allegedly implicate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for instigating ethnic violence in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the CFSL report should be submitted in six weeks in a sealed cover.

The bench then posted the hearing in the week commencing on March 24.

"Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover," the bench stated in its order.

The order of the top court came on a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, contended that the petitioner was carrying certain "ideological baggage" with a "separatist mindset".

Mehta said that even the judges' panel constituted by the Supreme Court has raised concerns about certain civil society organisations wanting to "keep the pot boiling."

CJI said he has not gone into the contents and veracity of the audio tapes and sought report by CFSL.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the audio tapes were examined by 'Truth Labs', a private forensic science laboratory, which certified that the voice belongs to the Chief Minister by over 93 per cent.

The report of the 'Truth Labs,' carries more credibility than any government agencies' report, he claimed.

The plea filed by a Kuki group organisation sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged audio clips.

The Kuki group claimed that it had audio tapes shared by a whistle-blower of telephone conversations held by the Chief Minister "establishing complicity of the highest functionary and others in ethnic violence in the state of Manipur".

The top court is also seized of the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May 2023 and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

