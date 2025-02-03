Mumbai, February 3: Bengaluru’s groundwater resources have reached a critical tipping point, with both urban and rural districts recording a 100% extraction rate in 2024, according to the latest report from the Central Groundwater Board. This means the city is consuming as much groundwater as it replenishes, leaving no buffer for future needs, TOI reported.

While Karnataka’s overall groundwater extraction stands at a relatively safer 68.4%, experts are sounding alarms over the rapid increase in dependency. The state’s extraction levels rose from 66.3% in 2023 to 68.4% in 2024, reflecting a concerning trend towards over-exploitation. Aero India 2025: Flight Operations at Bengaluru Airport To Halt From February 5 to 14, Check Full Schedule.

Bengaluru Water Crisis Deepens As Extraction Hits Critical Levels

Bengaluru, which has been drawing nearly twice the amount of groundwater it replenishes for over a decade, is already classified as "over-exploited" by the Karnataka Groundwater Directorate. This unsustainable pattern has exacerbated the city's water crisis, especially as groundwater levels in key areas like Mahadevapura and Whitefield are expected to plummet this summer.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a stark warning, advising residents to minimise reliance on groundwater and seek alternative sources. A recent BWSSB study identified 80 wards and 110 villages as highly dependent on groundwater and at significant risk of severe shortages. Bengaluru Beer Shortage: Locals Brace for Scarcity of Their Favourite Beverage and Subsequent Price Hike.

To address this, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar urged residents in high-risk areas to transition to more sustainable sources, including the Cauvery water supply. The ongoing Cauvery Phase 5 Project, which has bolstered the city's water supply, is seen as a crucial step towards mitigating the water crisis as Bengaluru's population continues to grow.

