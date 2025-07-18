Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Kodagu (Coorg) district in Karnataka, Venkata Raju, announced that Schools and colleges would be closed following the continuation of heavy rain in Kodagu.

Rain was reported in Kodagu districts, including Madikeri, Virajpet, and Somwarpet.

Also Read | Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Vows To Undergo ‘Agni Pariksha’, Calls ‘Obscene’ Clip Conspiracy To Defame ‘Sanatan Sanskriti’.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi also ordered that schools and Anganwadis in areas affected by heavy rain in Udupi district will remain closed.

Rain continues in Udupi district and coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Multiple Bomb Threats Hit Over 45 Schools in National Capital, Spark Panic Among Students and Parents (Watch Videos).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the state of Telangana on Wednesday, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in the coming days, according to the Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, K Nagaratna.

Speaking to ANI, Nagaratna said, "At present, the synoptic situation indicates that there is a monsoon trough extending from a well-marked low pressure of area of North West Rajasthan to South West Bihar and under its influence, Telangana during the next two to three days is likely to have light to moderate rains in one or two places."

Nagaratna added that yellow warnings have been issued for Telangana, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas during the period. "In the coming two to three days, many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains," she said.

Specifically for Hyderabad, Nagaratna noted that the rainfall activity is expected to increase from Thursday onwards. "Hyderabad is likely to experience very light drizzle today, but from tomorrow, there will be an increase in rainfall activity," she added.

According to a release from the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 16-22; isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep on July 18-20; and Rayalaseema on July 18 and 19, as well as Telangana during July 17-18.

Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman, and Telangana during the next seven days, the meteorological department said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)