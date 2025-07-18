New Delhi, July 18: More than 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Friday, triggering panic among the students and their parents. Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats. Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

So far, bomb threats have been received at Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura; six schools in Dwarka — St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School and La Petite Montessori; Richmond School and Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar; six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, Delhi International Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3 and The Heritage School; Summerfield International School in South Delhi. ‘Bomb Explode by 2 PM’: St Stephen’s College, School in Delhi Receive Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found So Far.

Bomb Threats Hit Over 45 Schools in Delhi

Dwarka, Delhi: A bomb threat was received via email at Modern International School in Sector 19 this morning. Police conducted a thorough search, but no suspicious item was found. Safety protocols are in place pic.twitter.com/PWL5OrRJte — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

VIDEO | More than 20 schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents. Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said. This is the fourth such day this week… pic.twitter.com/xmnlP3HquW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2025

VIDEO | Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents. Delhi Police and multiple authorities have launched search and evacuation operations. Visuals from Sovereign School, Rohini. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/OghT5GdyrI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra says, "We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat on 10.52 AM and we mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10.58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the… https://t.co/vEPu3y7pMn pic.twitter.com/CVP4rzSmlG — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

Others include Bharti Public School in Swasthya Vihar, Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar, St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Raj Niwas Marg, North Delhi Public School in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi Public School in Vikas Puri, Mira Nursery School in Janakpuri, Prudence School, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, Mater Dei School in Tilak Lane.

Delhi Jain Public School in Palam, Junior Delhi School, Delhi Public School in R K Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, The British School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi City School in Bawana, Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar, Amity International School in Saket, , Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, Big Feather International School, Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar also received bomb threats. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Vasant Valley School and St Thomas School Receive Email Threatening Bomb Blast, Nothing Suspicious Found.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has slammed the BJP over the matter. "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. "BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X. On Thursday, multiple security agencies conducted mock drills at 10 locations to assess their readiness for any emergency.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)