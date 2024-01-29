Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): In view of the extreme cold in the district, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has revised the timings of schools according to which they will operate from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3.

The revised timings will be applicable up to class 12 of all the boards in Ayodhya.

Along with this, orders were also given to the concerned to make necessary arrangements for protection from cold during the above-stipulated time of operation of the schools.

This comes as cold weather and dense fog continued to prevail in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday.

According to IMD, "very dense" fog conditions were reported over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday.

As per the forecast by IMD for the upcoming six days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hit 8 degrees Celsius with 'shallow fog' while the maximum temperature may rise up to 19 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to reach as low as 9 degrees Celsius with shallow fog on Wednesday and Thursday. The maximum temperature forecast for both days is also same at 20 degrees Celsius.

For Friday and Saturday (February 3), the minimum temperature forecast in Ayodhya is 10 degrees Celsius with possible fog or mist. The maximum temperature on both days is likely to reach 21 degree Celsius. (ANI)

