New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a follow-up meeting with representatives of airlines and airport operators to discuss airport-wise infrastructure and manpower planning for the upcoming peak travel season.

"All players are committed towards ensuring smooth processing for passengers at all 5 touchpoints at major metro airports. The seamless point-to-point operations exercise, along with the usage of #DigiYatra, will be key in ensuring minimum queues & maximum efficiency at airports," he said in a series of tweets.

The discussions with the stakeholders also focused on airport-wise infrastructure and manpower planning for the long term as well.

Representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also participated in the meeting.

"...held a follow-up meeting with airlines, airport operators, @AAI_Official, & BCAS to discuss airport-wise infrastructure & manpower planning for the upcoming peak season, as well as for the long term," the minister said.

This is the second meeting held by Scindia with the stakeholders in less than 10 days as the government works on ways to ensure that there is no congestion at major airports.

At the first meeting on May 12, the ministry asked airport operators to do a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements, among other factors to ensure there is no clogging at any points.

