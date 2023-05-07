New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) All the delegates who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministerial meeting in Goa were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

India hosted the meeting at a beach resort in Goa's Benaulim on May 4 and 5.

The meeting was attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

Tajikistan's foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kazakhstan's Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyzstan's Zheenbek Kulubaev also attended the meeting.

"The SCO Foreign Ministers held their meeting in Goa on May 04-05, 2023. All delegates were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality," Jaishakar tweeted.

"Thank Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant and all officials involved for the excellent arrangements," he said.

