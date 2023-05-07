Moradabad, May 7: Eight people, including two teenagers, were killed and more than a dozen injured when a speeding truck hit the pickup van they were travelling in, police here said on Sunday. The accident took place near the Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur Road in the district's Bhagatpur area, they said. 5 Killed in UP Road Accident: Bus Carrying 40 Wedding Guests Overturns in Jalaun After Being Hit by Unknown Vehicle.

A group of people were on their way to a wedding function in the pickup van when the accident occurred. Eight people were killed and around 15 injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said. The victims have been identified as Razia (14), Muniza (18), Hanifa (42), Hukumat (60), Musrafa (25), Asif (40), Mohammad Alam (36) and Zubair (45).

Visuals From the Accident Site:

#WATCH | Eight people died after a pickup van & truck collided in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. In the accident, about 8 people have been declared dead. Four people were brought dead & the rest were taken straight to the mortuary. The police officials & health department has reached… pic.twitter.com/1Cppt8s8Bz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 7, 2023

The injured were taken to the district hospital from where five were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident, the police said. The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.