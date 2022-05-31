Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): Scorching heat and less rainfall have affected the production and export of mango in West Bengal, resulting in an increase in the price of mangoes.

In India, most mango varieties thrive in places with good rainfall (75 to 375 cm per annum) and dry seasons. According to vendors, this year it rained during flowering and there was no rain when fruit development was happening. The weather played havoc with the production of mangoes. Most mango farmers have suffered a setback in Murshidabad and Malda, two districts that produce the largest volume of mangoes,

Md Shahbaz, a fruit vendor from North Kolkata's Machua Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets, said that the cost of the mango is soaring. "Alphonso is out of the market and the other varieties like Heem Sagar, Gulab Khas, and Langra prices are ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 180 in the wholesale market", he added.

Meanwhile, Chousa and Dusseri varieties, which come mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are also low in supply.

Due to a lack of productivity, the cost of mangoes has increased which has affected the sale as well. People are looking for cheaper rates but we cannot provide them as the cost is higher even for the wholesaler.

"People are only opting for Gulab Khas as it is cheaper compared to the other varieties of mangoes," said Abdul Hakim another fruit vendor.

Even the buyers are complaining of high prices. Nikita Jain one of the buyers said, "When the whole sellers themselves are charging a high price, then you can imagine what will be the cost of the mangoes in the local market. Now we have to think and calculate before stepping out to buy mangoes." (ANI)

