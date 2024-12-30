New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The High Powered Committee formed by the Supreme Court regarding the issues of farmers has once again invited farmers for a meeting on January 3, a press release said on Monday.

According to the release, the farmers from all political parties have been invited to the meeting. The meeting will be held at 11 AM on January 3 at the PWD Rest House.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in 2024: Bihar Reported 301 Digital Arrest Cases, Citizens Lose INR 10 Crore in Frauds.

During this meeting, the committee will discuss the issues of farmers in detail and formulate a strategy. The committee has already held meetings with farmers and administrative officials. However, senior leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a non-political organization, had not appeared before the committee. They had also sent a letter to the committee.

This committee was formed by the Supreme Court under the leadership of former judge Nawab Singh. The committee submitted an interim report to the Supreme Court in December, stating that the farmers involved in the protest were not coming forward for talks.

Also Read | Maha kumbh Mela 2025: Entry and Exit Routes Announced for All Stations Under the Prayagraj Railway Division; Check Details Here.

As per the release, the committee had also asked for dates and times that would be convenient for the farmers, but no response was received. However, the Supreme Court appreciated the efforts of the High Power Committee.

Earlier, the High Power Committee had held a meeting in Chandigarh with the administration and farmers, with officials from Punjab and Haryana also participating. It is still unclear whether the farmers involved in the protest will meet the committee this time. Previously, the farmers had written a letter on this matter.

Earlier in the day, farmers in Punjab announced a statewide shutdown named 'Punjab Bandh' on Monday from 7 am to 4 pm, amid their ongoing protest.

The call for the Punjab Bandh comes amid the ongoing farmer's protest led by the two farmer unions - Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Shambhu and Khanauri border.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Sharvan Singh Pandher stated that the residents of Punjab have extended their support to the statewide shutdown "wholeheartedly" and more than 280 blockades have been installed which will disrupt road and rail services in the state.

"The two big organisations, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and forums Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have called for a bandh. We had appealed to 3 crore Punjabis to support Punjab bandh. As per the information I am getting, people have supported this bandh. Since morning, almost 90-99 per cent of traffic was not on the roads. It means Punjabis have extended their support to this bandh wholeheartedly. It's a successful 'Punjab Bandh'," Pandher said.

Furthermore, Pandher stated that emergency services will prevail during the shutdown, hoping for a "peaceful" and "successful" bandh.

He stated, "As far as railway services are concerned, it is shut down in all directions of Punjab... There is a blockade on the Shambhu railway station as well. So, there are more than 280 blockades in Punjab which will disrupt road and rail services in Punjab... This bandh will come up as the most successful bandh. We will appeal to all the residents and public of Punjab to avoid any kind of dispute. Our bandh should be peaceful and successful... However, no emergency services will be stopped during the bandh. No ambulance, marriages, people travelling to the airport, for jobs will be stopped."

The protest has been organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

One of the prominent farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the past several days at Khanauri Kisan Morcha, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)