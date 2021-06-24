Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked DGP Sanjay Kundu to submit within three days a probe report over the scuffle between Kullu district police personnel and men from his security staff.

The incident had taken place near the Bhuntar airport during the Kullu visit of the CM and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

After the incident, the CM told reporters in Kullu on Wednesday that appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report, which the DGP has been told to submit within three days.

According to reports, the brief clash had taken place after some local people gathered there, raising slogans favouring Gadkari as prime minister.

The CM's security staff objected to people gathering there.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh is seen slapping Additional SP Brijesh Sood, who is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's security incharge.

At this, CM's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Balwant Singh kicked the SP.

The state DGP had said in a statement on Wednesday that the three officers involved in the incident have been replaced and sent on compulsory leave till the conclusion of the inquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)