New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday informed that the encroachment drive in Sarita Vihar could not be carried out due to the unavailability of police staff for assisting the SDMC.

During the anti-encroachment drives, the deployment of the police force is necessary for maintaining the law and order situation in the area.

"Due to the pre-engagement/pre-occupation of the Police Staff of PS Sarita Vihar in other law and order/investigation duties, it is not possible to provide sufficient staff to assist SDMC staff in carrying out encroachment removal drive in ward no. 101-S today," Delhi Police told SDMC.

The Delhi Police also urged the administration to be intimated in advance for the successful conduct of tasks and drives.

"It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for encroachment removal drive in the area of Police Station Sarita Vihar so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Suryan had disclosed that a month-long plan was sent to the police for the anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital.

Other than Shaheen Bagh and Okhla, Suryan said that they have identified many wards for conducting the anti-encroachment drive in its area including the Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar West Zone, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and Sangam Vihar.

Last week, the SDMC ran an anti-encroachment drive at Gandhi Market in Nazafgarh's Sagarpur where people had encroached on the drain. Certain Bangladeshis had captured the government land and were running factories.

He had said that the administration will get these lands vacated and dedicate them to the public. (ANI)

