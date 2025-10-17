Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, was acquitted by the SDMJ court in Jharkhand, in connection with a case filed by BJP MLA Ashok Bhagat after a child met with an accident at Baswa Chowk, leading to a local protest.

The BJP MLA had filed the case against a group of people, including some elderly individuals and others young, in connection with the Mahgama incident, under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After being acquitted by the court Deepik Pandey Singh thanked the court for ensuring justice.

"The then BJP MLA Ashok Bhagat filed this case against me and others out of political vendetta. The court has acquitted me and all the others accused in the case today. I want to thank the court for delivering justice to all of us," she stated.

The case was filed after a child met with an accident at Baswa Chowk, leading to a local protest. The accused, who were Congress workers, including Minister Deepika Pandey, were charged with obstructing a government vehicle. The case was transferred to the SDMJ court in Dumka, where a complete trial was conducted. Due to contradictory statements of prosecution witnesses and a lack of evidence, the court decided to acquit all the accused individuals.

The FIR for the case number 72 of 2017, the Mahagama incident, was registered on June 26, 2017, under the sections 147, 149, 353, 332, 427, 283, 504, 506, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (now Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Prateek Jha, lawyer of Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, stated, "The incident occurred after a child was hit by a truck at Baswa Chowk, leading to a local protest... The accused, who were Congress workers, including Minister Deepika Pandey, were charged with obstructing a government vehicle... The case was transferred to the SDJM court in Dumka, where a complete trial was conducted... Despite prosecution witnesses being examined and cross-examined, the court acquitted all accused due to contradictory statements and lack of evidence, bringing relief to those involved." (ANI)

