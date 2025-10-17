As reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI), he special Bhai Dooj gifts will see community health volunteers (CHVs) receiving INR 14,000, while kindergarten teachers and helpers will be granted INR 5,000 each. These additional benefits are intended to acknowledge the vital support roles these employees play in Mumbai’s civic and educational ecosystem. Diwali Bonus 2025: Maharashtra Government Announces INR 31,000 Bonus for BMC, BEST Employees; INR 24,500 and INR 34,500 for Staff in Thane and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations.

As per PTI, the BMC clarified that the ex-gratia amount of INR 31,000 will cover all municipal officers and employees, including teaching assistants and education service workers in aided private primary and secondary schools. This move aims to recognise the dedication of both teaching and non-teaching staff who contribute to the city’s educational and civic framework. Diwali 2025 Bonus for UP Government Employees: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Bonus for 14.82 Lakh Employees Ahead of Deepavali, Check Details.

According to PTI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, extended Diwali greetings to all BMC officers, employees, and volunteers. With the combined ex-gratia payment and Bhai Dooj gifts, thousands of civic and educational staff are set to enjoy a joyful and financially rewarding Diwali this year.