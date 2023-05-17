Panaji, May 17 (PTI) The Indian Navy will conduct the maiden sea trial of its first indigenous Autonomous Fast Interceptor Boat (A-FIB) from Goa to Mumbai between May 18 and 22, a Naval spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The boat will be flagged off from Vasco on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Tungnath Temple Tilting: ASI Study Reveals World’s Highest Shiva Shrine Tilting by 6-10 Degrees.

“Continuing with the impetus for indigenisation, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and with the aim to harness cutting edge technologies for maritime capabilities, an Autonomous Fast Interceptor Boat (A-FIB) is capable of autonomous operation in dense maritime traffic,” the spokesperson said.

The A-FIB has been jointly developed by Indian Navy's Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and M/s BEL(Bg) under Technology Incubation Forum (TIF).

Also Read | Karnataka CM Decision: DK Shivakumar to Meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Again This Evening.

The boat will undergo endurance trials and will cast off from Goa on May 18 for Mumbai, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)