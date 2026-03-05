Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Thursday said that seat-sharing talks with the BJP are underway, with discussions held with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP representatives. A formal announcement is expected soon.

"Yesterday, we had a discussion with the BJP and the Chief Minister regarding seat sharing. We will announce it in a few days after a formal discussion," Bora said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar on Agriculture on March 6.

The seat-sharing talks are happening against a backdrop of significant political movement in the state: Three suspended Congress MLAs recently joined the BJP, increasing the ruling party's leverage and momentum.The NDA is set to win three Rajya Sabha seats unopposed (two for BJP, one for UPPL), showcasing a solid front ahead of the assembly polls.The return of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the NDA fold adds another layer to the negotiations, particularly in the 15 seats of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Rithala's Bangali Basti; FIR Registered (Watch Videos).

"The list of candidates released by Congress doesn't have any freshness. Almost 20 of the 42 candidates were already rejected by the people on many occasions in the previous elections. We do not have any concerns," Pabitra Margherita said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress's list of candidates, calling it a "dynastic list," while highlighting the BJP's emphasis on grassroots workers.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "One may call it a list, but I would call it a dynastic list. In contrast, the BJP's list would include grassroots workers. The party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections.

"According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several women leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC).

The BJP-led NDA is looking to retain power after two consecutive election wins against the Congress-led alliance in Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)