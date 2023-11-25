Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Markets watchdog Sebi on Saturday approved providing flexibility to Not for Profit Organisations (NPOs) in raising funds through the social stock exchange and also decided to introduce a regulatory framework for index providers.

These were among the decisions taken by the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) during its meeting held here.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

In a release, the regulator said flexibility will be provided for fund raising by NPOs through the social stock exchange.

In this regard, the minimum issue size in case of public issuance of Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments (ZCZP) for NPOs on the social stock exchange will be reduced to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 1 crore.

Also Read | International Air Passenger Traffic Hit Highest Level Post COVID-19 Pandemic on November 24, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Among other decisions, a regulatory framework will be introduced for the index providers to foster transparency and accountability in governance and administration of financial benchmarks in the securities market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)