Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) With significant improvement in the corona situation in the state, the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha, Monday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions it had earlier imposed for counting of votes of the panchayat polls.

The conting of votes will take place on February 26, 27 and 28 in all the 314 block headquarters across the state.

Earlier, the SEC had issued orders for compulsory RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test for officials entering counting centres within 48 hours of commencement of counting even if they are fully vaccinated.

SEC secretary R N Sahu in a letter informed the district collectors on the relaxation of restrictions.

Sahu said that all persons entering the counting hall will be thermally scanned and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed inside the counting hall. Persons with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,82,869 on Monday as 388 more people tested positive for the infection. Fifteen fresh fatalities also pushed its coronavirus toll to 9,026. The daily positivity rate was 0.72 per cent, a health department official said.

