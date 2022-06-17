Amaravati, June 17 (PTI) Security has been stepped up at all major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, including those in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, following arson in the Secunderabad railway station and destruction of railway properties in various other parts of the country on Friday in protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces.

The Government Railway Police apart, the Railway Protection Force and the local police have also been deployed at the major railway stations and yards in the State to prevent untoward incidents.

Police said there have so far been no protests in Andhra Pradesh over the scheme.

"We have launched a coordinated effort with the RPF and the local police to beef up security. Situation is under control in the State and we are maintaining a strict vigil," Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Kumar Vishwajeet told PTI here.

He said the top officials were constantly monitoring the situation and taking necessary action.

Additional forces have been deployed at major railway stations like Guntur, Nellore, Narasaraopet, Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram as a precautionary measure.

