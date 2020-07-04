Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Dodassan Bala village located in the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area.

"During the search operation, a militant hideout was busted that was established in a hidden manner near bushes in the Dodassan area," Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's Cousin Shot Dead in Kabul: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

SSP Kohli said the police team along with Army jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Dodassan Bala and Dodasan Pain areas of Thanamandi police station.

SSP said that forces recovered 01 UBGL, 11 UBGL grenades, 14 AK Magazines, 2 Chinese pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 01 Chinese grenade, Detonators with IED making material, 1 pressure mine, 1 Pika rounds and 920 AK rounds.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown in Madurai Till July 12 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

An FIR has been registered in Thanamandi police station and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)