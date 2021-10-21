Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

"Security forces detected an IED planted by terrorists from a passenger shed at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla," they said.

Also Read | During Her Stay in New Delhi, Truss Will Hold Talks with the Minister of External Affairs, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The officials said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which took the IED to an isolated place and safely defused it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)