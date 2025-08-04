New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi police filed a charge sheet against 'Lady Don' Zikra and 7 other persons accused in the Kunal murder case. The charge sheet has been filed under sections of murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

Kunal, a 17-year-old boy, was allegedly murdered by the accused persons in April this year.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anmol Nohria, on July 26, took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police in the case.

This charge sheet has been filed for offence under section 103 (1), 61 (2), 351 (3), 3 (5), 249 (a), 238 (a) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"From the perusal of material available on record, I take cognizance of the offence," JMFC Nohria ordered on July 26.

The charge sheet has been filed against Zikra, Anas, Sahil Ansari, Zahida, Nafees, Vikas, Shahid alias Shuaib and Aneesh.

Key accused Zikra and Sahil Ansari were produced before the court from Judicial custody.

The court has issued summons to the other accused, Zahida, Shahid, Anas, Anis, Nafees and Vikas for the next date of hearing.

The next date of hearing is August 8, 2025.

Earlier in April, 'Lady Don' Zikra was arrested in the murder case involving a 17-year-old boy named Kunal in Seelampur.

During questioning, Zikra told police that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Kunal was also there at that time, but since he was a minor, his name was not in the FIR. Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was behind the attack, so they sought revenge against him.

On April 21, the Karkardooma Court remanded Lady Don Zikra in judicial custody after police interrogation. Accused Sahil was earlier remanded for two days' police custody. Thereafter, Sahil was also remanded in judicial custody.

All the accused persons have been charged-sheeted in the murder case of Kunal, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur area in April this year. (ANI)

