Mumbai, August 4: India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi at 7:30 am. As the country gears up for Independence Day 2025, many are wondering how to book tickets to one of the country’s greatest events at the Red Fort. Many are also looking for the Independence Day 2025 Parade, but it should be noted that the parade only takes place on Republic Day, not I-Day.

Meanwhile, booking tickets for the Independence Day event on August 15 at the Red Fort is very simple. Tickets for the event are available online via the official website at aamantran.mod.gov.in. It is preferable to purchase your tickets in advance if you intend to attend the Independence Day event. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

How To Book Tickets for Red Fort Event on Independence Day 2025 Online?

Visit the official website at aamantran.mod.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the ‘Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2025’ link.

As a new page opens, fill out the required details like name, phone number, and number of tickets needed.

Upload the mandatory documents for verification purposes.

Click on the number of tickets needed and category as well.

Make the payment for the tickets.

It is highly recommended to buy your tickets in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. Once you have booked your tickets for the Independence Day 2025 event at the Red Fort, either print them out or be prepared to show them on your phone at the entrance.

Independence Day: History and Significance

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 to mark the end of British colonial rule after nearly 200 years. The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947, and the Indian Independence Act was enacted on July 18. The historic transition came into effect on August 15, 1947, ending centuries of foreign rule and paving the way for the formation of a sovereign nation. When Is Independence Day 2025? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day Celebration? Swatantrata Diwas Date, History, Significance & Other Important Details Explained.

The hard-fought freedom was the result of a long and relentless independence movement, led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, and countless others who made immense sacrifices for the cause. Their efforts united millions in the struggle against British dominance.

Independence Day is now observed as a national holiday, serving as a reminder of the bravery and commitment of India’s freedom fighters. The day also commemorates the historic moment when India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort’s Lahori Gate.

