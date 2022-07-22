New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated CBSE class 10th and 12th students whose results were announced Friday and said self-confidence, hard work and perseverance will help them succeed in both, exams and life.

He also recalled his school time, sharing that he was just an average student.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best Deals on Apple, OnePlus & Other Smartphones.

"The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. I remember myself as an average student who did not score high in exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work," Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

"At the same time, my young friends must also remember that exams are not the only measure of your success. To those who are not satisfied with their results, there is a whole world to conquer out there. Work hard, do wonders!," he added.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Veteran Leader Announces Retirement From Electoral Politics.

The minister said that it is heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys and a superlative performance by girls is an indicator of positive change in society.

"Congratulate my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE examinations. Wish the best to India's next generation of leaders in their future endeavours. To all young friends who have not performed as per their expectations, I urge them to continue giving their best. Self-belief, hard work, persistence and perseverance will always fetch success in exams and in life," he said.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent.

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)