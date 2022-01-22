Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after February 20.

"Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from Feb 1 to Feb 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically. The government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after Feb 20," said Ponmudi.

Earlier on January 16, the state government announced that schools would remain closed till January 31. The State Government had also postponed the exams that were scheduled from January 19.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said the state has vaccinated all school students aged between 15-18 years with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 29,870 new COVID-19 cases, 21,684 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active case tally stood at 1,87,358. (ANI)

