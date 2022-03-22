Aurangabad, Mar 22 (PTI) The Shiv Sena will hold 158 meetings in Aurangabad district as part of its outreach programme called 'Shiv Sampark Mohim', party leader and Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the start of his four-day tour here, the Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, said the campaign aims to apprise people in Marathwada and Vidarbha of the work being done by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

He also said AIMIM's offer to join the Maha Vikas Agadhi, comprising the Sena, Congress and NCP, was a ploy of the BJP to corner his party and its Hindutva ideology.

Incidentally, the AIMIM's Imitiaz Jaleel had snatched the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections from the Sena's Chandrakant Khaire, who was MP from here for four terms between 1999 and 2014.

