New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief secretary has instructed all the heads of departments to send files with proper noting and citing relevant provisions for seeking Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's opinion, days after the Centre made amendments to the GNCTD Act.

An order issued by the LG's principal secretary in April this year had specified the matters on which opinion of the LG was to be sought according to Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

In a note last month, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had cited "erroneous interpretation" of the order of LG's office and sending of files for his opinion without citing specific provisions mentioned in the order.

"All the administrative secretaries and heads of departments are directed to strictly follow the provisions of the order dated April 28, 2021 of the LG's secretariat and submit the files for opinion of the Lt Governor only after clearly indicating specific provisions of the said order under which the file/matter is being submitted," it said.

The order issued by the LG secretariat specified in three points matters on which opinion would be sought before any executive decision is taken by the elected government in Delhi.

Those included matters falling under any law made by the Parliament or extended to the national Capital by the central government with respect to any matter enumerated in the state list or concurrent list of the seventh schedule of the Constitution.

It also included matters falling under any law made by Legislative Assembly pertaining to LG's discretionary powers on police, public order, services etc; making of subordinate legislation, establishment of statutory bodies, and matters relating to recommendations of Delhi Finance Commission and grant of parole.

The order also specified matters under Rule 23 of Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993 for seeking opinion of the LG.

The Centre in April this year notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2021, stipulating seeking of LG's opinion prior to executive action by Delhi government and its ministers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)