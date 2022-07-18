Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Monday denied bail to Jitender Singh from Rajasthan, who is accused of sending sensitive defence information to Pakistan's spy network ISI.

The single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan which heard Singh's petition dismissed it saying it was not a fit case for bail and granting the same would have adverse consequences for the nation's security interests.

Singh's advocate pleaded that he was innocent and framed on false charges.

He had worn defence uniform to woo a girl named Pooja and chatted with her online. Apart from chatting with the woman from Pakistan and sharing photos with her, there was no other evidence against him.

Rejecting this contention, the High Court noted that the information collected by Singh and shared with the ISI spy was detrimental to the interests of India.

Singh was arrested in a joint operation by the CCB police and the Military Intelligence (MI) in September 2019 from Cottonpet in Bengaluru. He was accused of impersonation and collecting and sharing defence information with Pakistan's ISI.

