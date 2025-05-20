New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday announced the results of its Executive Committee elections, declaring senior advocate Vikas Singh as its next president.

Singh got elected to the post for the fourth time by defeating his nearest rivals senior advocates Adish C Aggarwala and Pradeep Kumar Rai. He had served as SCBA president in 2018, 2021 and 2022-23.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal won the president post of the SCBA last year.

The Supreme Court had earlier set May 20 as the date for holding the top court bar association's elections on the basis of the voter list finalised in 2024.

The top court had directed that in the polls, the SCBA secretary post should be "exclusively reserved for women lawyers" in addition to the one-third reservation of seats for women in the executive committee.

It had clarified that lawyers who acquired eligibility as of February 28, would be entitled to be included in the voter list for the 2025 polls of the SCBA.

