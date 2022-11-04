Kolkata/Siliguri, Nov 4 (PTI) A senior doctor of the state-run Infectious Disease Hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata died on Friday while undergoing treatment for dengue, a health official said.

Doctor Anirban Hazra, 40, was the assistant superintendent of the hospital. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since November 1, the official said.

A temporary sanitation worker of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dilip Rout, also died of dengue.

Rout, a resident of Tikiapara in Siliguri, was undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he died on Thursday night, SMC's ward 28 councillor Samprita Das said.

In the last one week, over 5,000 people tested positive for dengue in West Bengal with most of the cases being reported from the North 24 Parganas district, the health official said.

