Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) A senior Myanmar-based ULFA (Independent) leader, allegedly involved in training cadres of the banned outfit, surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, an officer said.

The self-styled major, Bubul Chandra Barua alias Sangram Saikia, surrendered before the Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath here, the police spokesperson said.

The 48-year old militant leader, a resident of Charaideo district, is known to have joined the outfit in 1997 and received arms and medical training in ULFA camps of Myanmar.

According to the officer, Baruah provided arms training to around 700 cadres of the outfit, and medical training to 150 cadres.

A close associate of ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Barua and other senior leaders of the outfit, he was "promoted as a major" in 2018, the spokesperson said.

An expert in handling arms and ammunition, Barua's surrender is a significant breakthrough for the security forces, he added.

