Shimla, June 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the energy department to issue cancellation notice to hydropower developers, whose projects have remained stalled for many years.

Chairing a meeting of the energy department, Sukhu said that undue delays in the execution of projects were causing significant losses to the state exchequer, an official statement said.

Hydropower is the mainstay of Himachal Pradesh's economy and the state government is committed to ensuring that its benefits reach the people, he said.

In a major decision, the state government has decided to take back the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects previously allotted to the SJVNL.

Sukhu said the government will not move forward with two upcoming projects at Kishau Dam and Renuka Dam unless the neighbouring states settle the pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMP).

At the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the BBMB has identified 4403 MW capacity of power on the Bhakra Dam and 8700 MW capacity on the Kol Dam for establishing pump storage projects.

He directed the concerned officials to take lead in this direction so that the people of the state can reap maximum benefits from these projects.

Sukhu also instructed the state electricity board to complete the commissioning of the Kaza solar power project by August, and expedite the solar power project with battery backup at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district.

