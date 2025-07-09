New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five who were posing as transgender people and begging under the Mukandpur Flyover in North West Delhi, for illegally residing in the country without valid documents, officials said on Wednesday.

During the operation, police teams conducted checks on main roads, inner lanes, and red-light areas based on intelligence inputs. Five people dressed as transgenders were found begging under Mukandpur Flyover in Jahangirpuri area.

Their identity was also found to be suspicious, and they were apprehended following detailed interrogation. They were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area without valid travel documents, visas, or permits, thereby violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and other relevant immigration laws, the police said. Later, based on their information, two adult males were also apprehended.

Police said that these individuals had transformed their appearance to resemble women, using heavy makeup, sarees or salwar suits, artificial hair (wigs), bangles, bindis, breast puffing and other feminine accessories. Some even went to the extent of modifying their voice and body language to mimic female mannerisms.

Legal proceedings for their deportation are being initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Operations Cell of the South West District police had also apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and a 40-day-old infant, for illegally residing in the national capital.

According to officials, the group was traced to different locations, and fresh deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the FRRO, Delhi, after all necessary legal formalities have been completed.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ukil Amin (45), Abdul Rahim (27), and Mohd Zakir (40 days), all are residents of Shekhadi Donia, Jatrabari, Dhaka; Mohd Zahidul Islam (25) from Mechani Par, Nageshwari, District Kurigram; and Jimmu Khatoon (20) from Anantpur, Upazila Phulbari, District Kurigram, Bangladesh. (ANI)

