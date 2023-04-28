Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) Ahead of the May 2 Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, former Assembly speaker and opposition BJP leader Vipin Parmar on Friday claimed several Congress stalwarts were feeling "suffocated" in the ruling party.

Parmar, however, refused to elaborate any further. When asked how many Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP, he said it would be disclosed at an appropriate time.

Addressing a press conference here, Parmer also asserted that the BJP will not only win the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections next week but also return to power in the state later by defeating the Congress in the assembly elections.

"The Congress has failed to implement its 10 guarantees announced during the assembly polls and some Congress stalwarts are saying they feel suffocated," he told media persons.

Asserting that the Congress controlled the SMC for most of the time but the desired development of the "Queen of Hills" did not take place, Parmar claimed the Shimla Smart City project and the water supply and other schemes were also gifts of the BJP's Jai Ram Thakur government.

The Congress had promised to give five lakh jobs but it has dispensed with the services of the employees who served during Coronavirus pandemic, the BJP leader alleged.

The decision taken by the Cabinet sub-committee to fill up posts of teachers in remote and far-flung areas without interview has been negated by the chief minister, and this proves the gap in coordination and communication between the chief minister and the cabinet, Parmer claimed.

