Mathura, Dec 25 (PTI) Several people were injured when an Alwar-bound Rajasthan Roadways bus coming from Mathura overturned near a village here on Saturday, police said.

The injured were taken to a district hospital and all but two of them were discharged after first aid, Govardhan Police Station SHO Raj Kamal Singh said.

The other two injured were admitted and were fast recovering, a doctor at the hospital said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the bus while trying to get past a two-wheeler and the bus fell by the wayside in a low-lying area, police said.

