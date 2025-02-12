Hojai (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Lumding area in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday morning, damaging several old railway quarters and shops.

According to the reports, the incident took place at Nadirpar Last Colony area under Lumding town.

Dibakar Nath, a local resident, told ANI that the fire broke out on Wednesday morning and "four old railway quarters and four shops were damaged in the fire incident," Dibakar Nath said.

Meanwhile, local police said that, there is no report of any casualty in the incident.

Apart from this, in another incident, a massive fire broke out at two private companies situated in the industrial area Progressive Park in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The Progressive Park is located in Tigaria Badshah locality in the city and the fire incident took place around 8 am today. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

After several hours of relentless effort, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident. (ANI)

