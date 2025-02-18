Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) The police on Tuesday recovered the severed head of a 29-year-old man from a canal in Duttapukur area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

The head of Hazrat Laskar was found 16 days after the torso was discovered in a paddy field at Choto Jagulia in Duttapukur Police Station limits.

With the assistance of sniffer dogs and divers, the police found the head wrapped in polythene, and sent it for forensic examination after its identification by the family members of the victim, the officer added.

"We have found a head wrapped in polythene from a canal in Duttapukur. It could be of Hazrat Laskar as his parents identified it. But we require a confirmation from the forensic experts," he said.

Two persons, including one who had fled to Kashmir, have been arrested in connection with the killing, he said.

After interrogation, the prime accused admitted to committing the crime and revealed where the head was dumped after severing it from the victim's body, he said.

