Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 30 (ANI): Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the counsel of Vijay Babu informed the court that he will come to India from Dubai on June 1.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Two Killed As Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Thunderstorm Hit National Capital.

Earlier, the counsel produced the return ticket of Babu before the court, which is for Monday from Dubai. But then it was cancelled due to the pending anticipatory bail.

Earlier, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Dissent Brews in Rajasthan After Congress Fields 'Outsiders' for RS Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)