New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A clash allegedly broke out at South Asian University (SAU) in South Delhi over serving of non-vegetarian food in the university mess on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

The student groups of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused each other of instigating violence.

However, no immediate response was available from the Delhi Police and the SAU administration.

According to an official statement of SFI Delhi, the ABVP members attacked the students in the university mess for not complying with their demand that non-vegetarian food should not be served on Maha Shivratri.

The SFI alleged that the ABVP members physically assaulted students, including women, and even attacked mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food.

The organisation has demanded immediate action from the SAU administration against the perpetrators.

However, the ABVP countered these claims, alleging that the SFI members forcibly attempted to serve non-vegetarian food in a mess designated for fasting students, an official statement of the ABVP said.

The ABVP members argued that this act was a violation of religious freedom and an attempt to disrupt religious harmony. The organisation has demanded an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.

Videos of the incident, purportedly showing violence in the mess, have surfaced online.

The Delhi SFI also posted a video on its X handle claiming that the ABVP members attacked women students in the SAU mess.

"The ABVP attacks women students in SAU. Showing their cowardice and anti-women attitude, ABVP attacked women students in SAU. We condemn the ABVP's actions in the most fierce terms and extend solidarity to the courageous students of SAU," SFI Delhi said in the post.

