Amritsar, Oct 26 (PTI) SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday gave a memorandum to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking the release of Sikhs lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences

Dhankhar was on a day-long visit here and he along with his family offered prayers at the Golden Temple.

In the memorandum, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Dhami wrote that Sikh prisoners were lodged in different jails for nearly three decades despite completion of their sentences and this was a "big injustice" to the Sikh community.

The SGPC has been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners through democratic means for a long time, he said.

On the issue of Sikh prisoners, the SGPC had also sent letters seeking meetings with the prime minister, the home minister, the chief ministers of Delhi and Karnataka, but the Sikh body did not receive any positive response, Dhami said.

"It is being felt that by not releasing Sikh prisoners, they are being discriminated against," the SGPC president said.

He demanded that the vice president take cognisance and issue necessary directions to the central government and state governments concerned for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Vice President Dhankhar assured the SGPC chief that he would take up the issue.

In the visitor's book at the Golden Temple, Dhankhar wrote: "Blessed to have visited Darbar Sahib today. The peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service here is an unforgettable experience."

"A glowing symbol of the sublime spiritual tradition of our great Gurus, Harmandar Sahib has been emanating the message of love, humanity, compassion and brotherhood through ages. My tributes to our Gurus and their eternal message to serve humanity," he wrote.

Earlier, during his visit, Dhankhar partook 'langar' and did voluntary service of washing dishes.

He also listened to the divine 'Gurbani Kirtan' for some time inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

At the Golden Temple, the vice president was told about the history of the shrine by an information officer.

At the information centre, the SGPC chief honoured Dhankhar with 'Siropa' (robe of honour), model of Sri Harmandar Sahib and literature.

