Amritsar, Feb 10 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday dismissed the services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

The decision came in the SGPC's executive committee meeting which was held here. The committee accepted the report of the three-member committee, which was formed to probe the allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh.

Singh was facing allegations in an 18-year-old domestic dispute matter.

Giving information about the decision, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that this decision has been taken unanimously on the report of the investigation panel.

He said the investigation has proven allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh and the action has been taken by the executive committee with regards to the honour and dignity of the Takht that has been hurt.

Only three members registered their dissenting note in this regard, while the remaining members of the SGPC executive committee who attended the meeting agreed to the dismissal of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the basis of the report.

Singh said the executive committee assigned the services of the Jathedar to Giani Jagtar Singh, the 'head granthi' of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, in place of Giani Harpreet Singh.

In December last year, the SGPC had formed a three-member committee to probe allegations levelled against Giani Harpreet Singh. His services were earlier suspended.

The panel was formed following allegations levelled by Muktsar-based complainant Gurpreet Singh against Giani Harpreet Singh.

The complainant, who was earlier married to the Jathedar's sister-in-law (now separated), lodged a complaint with the SGPC president against him on December 16 last year.

Reacting to SGPC's decision, Giani Harpreet Singh said he had earlier anticipated that his services would be ended following the December 2, 2024 edict of the Akal Takht.

"When you already know that something is going to happen then you do not feel surprised. After December 2, I was sure that my services would end," he said.

Singh had earlier alleged that he was being targeted for his role in pronouncing religious punishments to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders on December 2 last year.

The Akal Takht had pronounced religious punishment for Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Meanwhile, in the executive meeting, a decision was also made to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Satnam Singh, who died while performing service of Nishan Sahib's attire at Gurdwara Sri Kandh Sahib in Batala.

The SGPC executive meeting was attended by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala, and executive members.

