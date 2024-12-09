Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) urged the Akal Takht on Monday to excommunicate former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who tried to kill SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, from the Sikh community.

The appeal was made during a meeting of the internal committee of the SGPC in Amritsar. It passed a condemnation resolution and also formed a panel to probe the matter while describing the entire incident as a "deep conspiracy".

On the second day of his penance at the Golden Temple on December 4, Badal had a narrow escape as Chaura fired at him from a close range but missed as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen and later arrested.

The attack was captured on cameras by media persons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

While strongly condemning Chaura's attempt to open fire at Badal and disturb the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere at the holy place of Sikhs, the SGPC appealed to the Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs to excommunicate Chaura from the 'Sikh Panth'.

After the meeting, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and other office-bearers met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and handed over the resolution to him while demanding Chaura's excommunication.

Dhami said the sentiments of Sikh devotees around the world have been hurt with the bullet hitting the wall of the entrance of the Golden Temple and an atmosphere of fear was created among the 'Sangat'.

The committee also felt the need to probe the involvement of other conspirators, security lapse and "poor performance" of the police administration in the incident, he said.

For this purpose, a committee led by SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh has been formed and it will submit its probe report within three weeks.

