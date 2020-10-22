New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and leaders of different political parties on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

While greeting Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, the prime minister said the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India."

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah, who is known for his strong will and hard work, has been working with full enthusiasm in strengthening the internal security of the country.

"...I wish him a long and healthy life," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said Shah's dedication to 'Mother India' and the commitment with which he serves the country is well appreciated.

"Your focus at work and the quick grasp of issues that we observe in you are emulate worthy. My prayers for your long and healthy life," she tweeted.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office tweeted in Hindi, "Birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Bhai Shah."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Praying for his long & healthy life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his best wishes to Shah.

In his message, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Shah's exemplary commitment to serve the nation inspires everyone.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Your exemplary commitment to serve the nation inspires us all. May you be blessed with good health and a long life in the service of the nation," he tweeted.

In his message, BJP president J P Nadda said Shah is an inspiration for crores of Indians for his dedication towards nationalism, hard work, organisation skills.

"...Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah ji," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal extended his greetings to Shah.

"Wishing Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. I pray to the Almighty for your long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal too wished Shah on the occasion of his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah ji. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life," she tweeted.

The SAD snapped ties with the NDA last month protesting over the passing of the contentious three farm bills by Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union Ministry in protest.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also greeted Shah and said millions of youths like him are inspired to do something for the country.

Shah was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, and the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014.

The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term.

