New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot at Kerala's Kozhikode, where an Air India Express aircraft crashed, to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.

"Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted.

