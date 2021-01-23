Guwahati, January 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday rolled out the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme, extending the benefit of the central health insurance programme to the personnel of all armed police forces in the country. Shah ceremoniously distributed the 'Ayushman CAPF' health cards among some personnel from the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) here.

Under this scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSG) and their families will be covered by 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (AB PM-JAY).

Modi govt is committed to protect those brave-hearts who protect our motherland. Will launch the #AyushmanCAPF from Guwahati shortly. With this scheme our CAPF personnel and their families can now avail cashless medical treatment in PMJAY and CGHS empanelled private hospitals. https://t.co/hkqSvWpV9R — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2021

An MoU was signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Union Home Ministry in presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the CRPF Group Centre in Guwahati.

