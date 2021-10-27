New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited AIIMS here to enquire about the health of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is reportedly diagnosed with malaria.

Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"Met Governor of West Bengal Shri @jdhankhar1 ji at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi today and inquired about his health. I wish him speedy recovery so that he comes among us soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)