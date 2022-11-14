New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar will lead the party's campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections along with senior leaders, the party announced on Monday.

The NCP released its list of 31 star campaigners, including former Union minister Praful Patel, Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil, senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, and spokesman Clyde Crasto, among others.

The NCP is contesting the Gujarat assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

The Pawar-led party will contest three seats – Umreth (Anand district), Naroda (Ahmedabad) and Devgadh Baria (Dahod district) as part of the alliance with Congress.

In 2017 Gujarat elections, Kandhal Jadeja was the only NCP candidate who was elected from the Kutiyana assembly seat in Porbandar district.

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

