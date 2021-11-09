New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Senior IPS officers Sheel Vardhan Singh and Atul Karwal were on Tuesday appointed as chiefs of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), respectively.

Singh, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau.

He has been appointed as the Director General, CISF up to 31.08.2023, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Karwal, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post to the level of DG for a period of two years, it said.

He is presently working as Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

